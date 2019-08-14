UrduPoint.com
Canada Concerned Over Risk Of Escalation, Rights Infringements, Detentions Reports In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Canada concerned over risk of escalation, rights infringements, detentions reports in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The Canadian government Tuesday expressed concerns about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland said that Canada continued to closely follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a statement received here.

She said that in recent days, she had spoken to many Canadians—including Canadians of Kashmiri descent who had family in Jammu and Kashmir—about this important issue and "like them, Canada is concerned about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions.""We encourage meaningful discussions and consultations with affected communities," she added.

She called upon all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control and in the region.

