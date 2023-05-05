Canada cuts TRV processing time for Pakistani citizens to 60 days

(@Abdulla99267510)

TORONTO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) The Canadian government on Friday announced that it has reduced the processing time for temporary resident visas (TRVs) for Pakistani citizens.

This reduction in processing time will make it easier for Pakistani citizens who wish to visit Canada, as they will now be able to plan their trip with greater certainty and confidence. The Canadian government has also revealed that the backlog of TRV applications from Pakistani citizens has been reduced from 55,000 to just 15,000.

The Canadian government has taken several steps to improve the processing time for TRV applications from Pakistan. One of these steps is the launch of a new processing center in Islamabad. This center will increase the processing and interview capacity in the Indo-Pacific region, and help to further reduce the backlog of TRV applications from Pakistani citizens.

Fraser’s announcement has been met with enthusiasm by the Pakistani community, with many expressing their gratitude for the Canadian government’s efforts to improve travel and trade relations between the two countries. Pakistan has a large diaspora community in Canada, with many Pakistanis living and working in the country.

This move is also expected to strengthen the cultural and economic ties between Canada and Pakistan. The reduction in processing time for TRVs is likely to encourage more Pakistani citizens to visit Canada, which could boost tourism and trade between the two countries.

The Canadian government has made a commitment to improving relations with Pakistan and to making travel between the two countries easier and more accessible. This announcement is a clear indication of the government’s efforts to achieve these goals, and to ensure that Canadian society remains open and welcoming to people from all around the world.