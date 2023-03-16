Canada encourages women empowerment, supports gender equality: Leslie Scanlon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon on Thursday said that Canada had a long and proud tradition of supporting gender equality and women's empowerment.

She made these remarks while speaking at a ceremony to celebrate International Women's Day 2023 held at the High Commission of Canada.

She said, "We are thrilled to launch the Ambassador for a Day event and to provide a unique opportunity for a young woman to experience the world of diplomacy first-hand, adding through this initiative, we hope to encourage and inspire young girls and women in Pakistan to pursue their dreams and show them that they can make a difference." This initiative aimed to provide the opportunity for a young Pakistani woman to step into the shoes of a Canadian diplomat and experience the day-to-day responsibilities of this important role, said a press release issued here by the Canadian High Commission.

The Ambassador for the Day had the chance to meet with Canadian diplomats, engage with international donor agencies, foreign and Pakistani officials and participate in a range of activities that gave her unique insights into the workings of a diplomatic mission.

She also joined in various meetings with the High Comissioner where she had the opportunity to ask in-depth questions and meet the changemakers who are working to create positive change in Pakistan.

"This year's Ambassador for a Day is Nida Khan, a young and ambitious student from Chitral, who will be joining us at the High Commission. Nida aspires to become a diplomat one day and represent Pakistan. As a passionate advocate for women's rights and inclusion, especially in sports, Nida hopes to learn more about the role of diplomacy in addressing these crucial issues. We are confident that Nida will bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the table and we look forward to a fruitful and engaging day with her," noted Leslie Scanlon.

Nida was also given the opportunity to manage Canadian High Commissioner's' Twitter account for the day, sharing her unique experiences with the public, in line with the Government of Canada's theme for this year's International Women's Day "Every Woman Counts".

The theme is a reminder that all women, from all ages and walks of life have a place in every aspect of a society, including the economic, social and democratic spheres.