Canada Extends Flight Ban on India, Pakistan Until June 21 Amid COVID-19 Concerns

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Canada has extended its ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan until June 21 amid a continued surge of coronavirus cases in the South Asian countries, Transport Canada said on Friday.

"Flight restrictions pursuant to section 5.1 of the Aeronautics Act, the Minister of Transport is of the opinion it is necessary for aviation safety and the protection of the public, to prohibit the [operations] of [aircraft] involved in [scheduled] and non-[scheduled] [international] commercial air [service] from India or Pakistan, for the transport of passengers on an inbound [flight] to Canada," the Federal department said in a notice to airmen (NOTAM).

The ban also applies to private and charter aircraft, the notice said. However, cargo, flight crew repatriation and ferry flights, as well as flights that make technical stops in India and Pakistan, are exempt from the order.

The notice makes no mention of alterations to the public health measures imposed in the original ban, meaning passengers departing for Canada from India or Pakistan via a connecting flight will still be required to submit a negative coronavirus test at their last point of departure.