Canada Improves Overall Travel Advisory For Pakistan: Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

Canada improves overall travel advisory for Pakistan: Razak Dawood

The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said that Canada has improved its overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan

The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said that Canada has improved its overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan.

This will further improve once the COVID-19 restrictions are removed, the adviser said in a tweet .

He said that this will help in promoting tourism and economic activities in Pakistan.

"I wish to thank the Canadian High Commission for its support in this regard" Razak said.

