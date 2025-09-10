Open Menu

Canada, Pakistan Discuss Flood Relief, Climate Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Canada, Pakistan discuss flood relief, climate cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik met with Luke Mayers, Chargé d’Affaires of the Canadian High Commission, on Wednesday to discuss Pakistan’s ongoing flood crisis and opportunities for enhanced bilateral cooperation in climate resilience and food security.

Expressing solidarity with Pakistan, Mayers conveyed Canada’s empathy over the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by recent flooding.

“Canada stands with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time,” he said.

Dr. Malik briefed the Canadian envoy on the scale of the disaster, noting that nearly 3.6 million people have been displaced.

He stressed that while relief operations were underway, the greater challenge would come once floodwaters recede, leaving behind large-scale devastation to communities and infrastructure.

The discussion also touched on the floods’ impact on food security, including the role of trade, food regulations, and the possible introduction of genetically modified (GMO) seeds to boost agricultural resilience.

Highlighting future priorities, Dr. Malik said the Ministry was digitizing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to streamline processes and improve transparency in environmental monitoring.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in climate resilience, sustainable development, and food security.

Recent Stories

UAE Media Council highlights regional importance o ..

UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..

2 minutes ago
 Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Ab ..

Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday

17 minutes ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

44 minutes ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

44 minutes ago
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

45 minutes ago
 Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto w ..

Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..

45 minutes ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

45 minutes ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

45 minutes ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two r ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan