UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Renews Ban On Direct Flights From India Until July 21 - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:33 PM

Canada Renews Ban on Direct Flights from India Until July 21 - Minister

Canada has extended its ban on passenger flights from India until June 21 amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the South Asian country, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Canada has extended its ban on passenger flights from India until June 21 amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the South Asian country, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Monday.

"Today, we will be renewing the flight ban between Canada and India for 30 days to July 21, 2021," Alghabra said during a press briefing.

While India's ban continues, direct flights from Pakistan to Canada can resume, with Ottawa allowing the notice to airmen (NOTAM) to expire, Alghabra added.

The ban also applies to private and charter aircraft, Transport Canada said in the NOTAM regarding India. However, cargo, flight crew repatriation and ferry flights, as well as flights that make technical stops in India are exempt from the order.

All passengers departing for Canada from India via a connecting flight will still be required to submit a negative coronavirus test at their last point of departure, Alghabra noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Canada Ottawa June July From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

17 minutes ago

SCCI, Kazakhstan discuss promising investment oppo ..

42 minutes ago

Tawazun and Saab share a rich history of success

42 minutes ago

3500 kites seized in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Govt gave balanced budget in a challenging situati ..

9 minutes ago

Mubadala-owned Yahsat announces intention to list ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.