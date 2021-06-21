Canada Renews Ban on Direct Flights from India Until July 21 - Minister

Canada has extended its ban on passenger flights from India until June 21 amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the South Asian country, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Canada has extended its ban on passenger flights from India until June 21 amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the South Asian country, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Monday.

"Today, we will be renewing the flight ban between Canada and India for 30 days to July 21, 2021," Alghabra said during a press briefing.

While India's ban continues, direct flights from Pakistan to Canada can resume, with Ottawa allowing the notice to airmen (NOTAM) to expire, Alghabra added.

The ban also applies to private and charter aircraft, Transport Canada said in the NOTAM regarding India. However, cargo, flight crew repatriation and ferry flights, as well as flights that make technical stops in India are exempt from the order.

All passengers departing for Canada from India via a connecting flight will still be required to submit a negative coronavirus test at their last point of departure, Alghabra noted.