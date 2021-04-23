Canada Suspends Flights From India, Pakistan Over COVID-19 - Ministry of Transport

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Canada has suspended the flights from India and Pakistan over the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in these countries and the spread of the Indian strain of the coronavirus, the Canadian Ministry of Transport said.

"The pandemic continues to create an unprecedented crisis in the global aviation industry, and our government continues to take action to protect the health and safety of Canadians. That is why Transport Canada has issued a notice to air operators to temporarily suspend passenger flights from India and Pakistan”where there is an elevated number of passengers arriving with cases of COVID-19," Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said on late Thursday.

The ministry believes these measures will help to reduce the risk of getting a growing number of imported COVID-19 cases and prevent the spread of new variants of the deadly virus.

Canada has registered more than 1.16 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 23,000 fatalities.