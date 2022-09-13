Canada to Give $25Mln in Flood Aid Funding to Pakistan, Match $3Mln in Donations - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Canadian government will provide C$25 million (US$19 million) in humanitarian and development funding for Pakistan after severe flooding in the country and will match C$3 million (US$2.29 million) in donations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Tens of millions of people continue to be affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan and we stand in solidarity with them. We know Canadians want to help; we're ready to match that help. The Federal government will match donations you make to the humanitarian coalition up to $3 million until September 28," Trudeau said during a press conference.

"We are also allocating an additional $25 million in urgent humanitarian funding and longer-term development assistance to help with recovery and rebuilding."

The donated and matched humanitarian funds will go towards life-saving services in Pakistan, where severe flooding has impacted an estimated 33 million people, injured more than 12,700 people and killed nearly 1,400 others, according to the US Agency for International Development.

The new funding comes on top of the $5 million already committed by Canada, Trudeau also said.

Canada will continue looking at other ways to help Pakistan recover from the severe flooding, Trudeau added.