Canada to Halt Flights from India, Pakistan for 30 Days Amid COVID-19 Concerns - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Canada is banning flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the two South Asian countries and the discovery of new strain of the disease in India, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

"I am suspending all commercial and private passenger flights arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan for thirty days," Alghabra told reporters on Thursday.