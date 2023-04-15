UrduPoint.com

Canada's Manufacturing Sales Drop 3.6% In February

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Canada's manufacturing sales drop 3.6% in February

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) -:Canada's manufacturing sales dropped 3.6% to $71.5 billion in February, according to figures released Friday by Statistics Canada.

The figure came below the market expectations of a 2.7% decrease, while manufacturing sales rose 4.5% in January.

There were declines in 12 of the 21 manufacturing industries, led by the petroleum and coal products that fell 14.9% to $8.8 billion in February, marking the third-largest monthly decline on record.

They were followed by motor vehicles with a 12.3% decrease, ending three consecutive monthly increases.

"The monthly decline resulted from lower volumes and prices as sales in real terms decreased 2.4% in February and the Industrial Product price Index edged down 0.8%," Statistics Canada said in a statement.

Related Topics

Canada Vehicles Price January February Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

18 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

52 minutes ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.