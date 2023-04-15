ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) -:Canada's manufacturing sales dropped 3.6% to $71.5 billion in February, according to figures released Friday by Statistics Canada.

The figure came below the market expectations of a 2.7% decrease, while manufacturing sales rose 4.5% in January.

There were declines in 12 of the 21 manufacturing industries, led by the petroleum and coal products that fell 14.9% to $8.8 billion in February, marking the third-largest monthly decline on record.

They were followed by motor vehicles with a 12.3% decrease, ending three consecutive monthly increases.

"The monthly decline resulted from lower volumes and prices as sales in real terms decreased 2.4% in February and the Industrial Product price Index edged down 0.8%," Statistics Canada said in a statement.