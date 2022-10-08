UrduPoint.com

Canada's NDP Leader Supports Khalistan Referendum

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Canada's NDP leader supports Khalistan Referendum

Canada's National Democratic Party (NDP) has announced its support for the Khalistan Referendum on Canadian soil, calling it the basic human right of Canadian Sikhs enshrined in local and international laws

TORONTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Canada's National Democratic Party (NDP) has announced its support for the Khalistan Referendum on Canadian soil, calling it the basic human right of Canadian Sikhs enshrined in local and international laws.

In the latest development on the issue of Khalistan Referendum voting in Canada which has already created huge waves in Canadian internal politics and on diplomatic front between Canada and India, leader of National Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh MP has supported Sikh peoples' right to seek independence and create Khalistan through the means of referendum.

The NDP leader's statement is important because the party is an ally of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Government.

While responding to a question about the Khalistan Referendum and resulting diplomatic rift between Canada and India, the NDP leader stated: "Some people are spreading false information to create division, distract and misinform the public. The straightforward thing is that seeking impudence through referendum is an inalienable right of all peoples." Dismissing the allegations, insinuations and Indian narrative that Khalistan Referendum which seeks secession of Punjab from India, is a crime or terrorism, Jagmeet stated: "In Canada we have Bloc Quebec Party whose members sit next to me in the Parliament.

It is not a crime to seek secession and independence through Referendum.

Soon after the NDP leader's statement and in the wake of Canada-India having a diplomatic sparring over pro-Khalistan activities, secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) announced to hold another voting for Khalistan Referendum on November 6th at Paul Coffey Arena, Mississauga, a Canadian Government owned facility.

"November 6th Voting is a journey of the Sikh community from being the victim of Genocide to seeking independence through Khalistan Referendum," stated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the General Counsel to SFJ.

The SFJ has announced plans to hold Phase-II of Khalistan Referendum voting on November 6 in Toronto to accommodate those who were unable to vote on September 18.

More than 110,000 Sikhs had voted on September 18 in a massive turnout and thousands were unable to vote as the voting ended at 5PM and it was not possible for the organisers to accommodate nearly 40,000 Sikhs who were still in queues as the voting ended.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Punjab Parliament Canada Vote Toronto Independence Justin Trudeau September November All From Government

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.