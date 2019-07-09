Canadian delegates brief Finance Minister about grant for women empowerment in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The visiting Canadian delegation Tuesday here briefed the Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra about the grant Canadian government pledge to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the women empowerment.

A Canadian delegation held meeting with KP Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra here at his office wherein matters pertaining to Canadian grant to KP for women empowerment was discussed in detail.

The minister met with team from Cowater Sogema International Inc. which is the implementing partner for this 3.5-year project and appreciated the initiative taken by the Canadian government.

The project comprises working with women on local level, starting off with districts with urban centres. The minister Finance stated that the project should aim for achieving greater impact, creating future role models for women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also spoke about women role in entrepreneurship and how women could be champions in the field of entrepreneurship.

Adding to political awareness of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister also discussed areas of opportunities for women empowerment, emphasizing on creating an overall appetite for change.