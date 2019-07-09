UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Delegates Brief Finance Minister About Grant For Women Empowerment In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:31 PM

Canadian delegates brief Finance Minister about grant for women empowerment in KP

The visiting Canadian delegation Tuesday here briefed the Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra about the grant Canadian government pledge to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the women empowerment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The visiting Canadian delegation Tuesday here briefed the Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra about the grant Canadian government pledge to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the women empowerment.

A Canadian delegation held meeting with KP Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra here at his office wherein matters pertaining to Canadian grant to KP for women empowerment was discussed in detail.

The minister met with team from Cowater Sogema International Inc. which is the implementing partner for this 3.5-year project and appreciated the initiative taken by the Canadian government.

The project comprises working with women on local level, starting off with districts with urban centres. The minister Finance stated that the project should aim for achieving greater impact, creating future role models for women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also spoke about women role in entrepreneurship and how women could be champions in the field of entrepreneurship.

Adding to political awareness of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister also discussed areas of opportunities for women empowerment, emphasizing on creating an overall appetite for change.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore City admin retrieves public parks in Model ..

1 minute ago

Aged man gunned down in Quetta

1 minute ago

22 rescued as rescue, relief operations in full sw ..

1 minute ago

Boeing reports lower Q2 deliveries amid 737 MAX cr ..

1 minute ago

Malta let in 44 migrants from Alan Kurdi rescue sh ..

11 minutes ago

Repair of roads lead to Hajji Camp asked to facili ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.