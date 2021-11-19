UrduPoint.com

Canadian Delegation Discusses Minorities Rights With HR&MA Minister

A two-member delegation of the Canadian High Commission, led by Second Secretary and Vice-Consul Junko Prefontaine and Senior Consular Officer Faisal Javed Khokhar called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine at his office on Friday

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including GSP Plus status, Pakistan-Canada relations, issues of the Canadian citizens in Pakistan, human rights and protection of religious minorities.

Ijaz Alam briefed the delegation about steps taken by the Punjab government and said the government was fully aware of its obligations.

The minister said that the HR&MA department was monitoring issues relating to protection of human rights, adding that a complaint cell had been set up to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis in the office of IGP Punjab.

If Canadian citizens have any problem, they can bring it to the notice of the Human Rights Department, he added.

The delegation applauded the efforts of the Punjab government for protection of human rights and promised full cooperation to protect human rights.

The minister presented human rights policy, three-year progress reports and a book titled, 'Our Diverse Land' written by the department. The in-charge of TT Cell Barrister Saeed Nasir and others were also present.

