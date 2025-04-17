Canadian delegation meets KP Governor to discuss investment in mineral resources

A delegation comprising Canadian, Italian, and Pakistani business leaders, led by Niko Bruno and Francesco Bruno of Canada's renowned natural stone company "Productions TerraStone," met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday here at his residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A delegation comprising Canadian, Italian, and Pakistani business leaders, led by Niko Bruno and Francesco Bruno of Canada's renowned natural stone company "Productions TerraStone," met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday here at his residence.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed keen interest in investing and collaborating in the exploration and international-standard utilization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s mineral resources, particularly marble, granite, and limestone.

The delegation shared that over the past 18 months, they had conducted various geological and mineral surveys in the province, revealing significant deposits of valuable stones.

They emphasized that exporting these resources to international markets could greatly boost the province's economy.

Welcoming the delegation, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi lauded TerraStone’s interest in the region’s mineral sector.

He highlighted that Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, possesses immense potential in precious and rare stones, noting that three of the world's five rarest stones are found in the province.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds an estimated 2,900 million tons of marble, granite, and limestone reserves, highly sought after across Europe and beyond.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to developing the mineral sector to meet global standards, emphasizing that such advancements would not only contribute to the country's economic growth but also increase the incomes of traders and investors involved in the sector, creating more business opportunities.

He added that the Federal government is actively working with the private sector to develop the mineral industry in line with international standards and welcomes projects that prioritize transparency, sustainability, and modern technology.