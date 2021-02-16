Canadian Diplomat Calls AMAN Drills in Pakistan Important for NATO-Russia Collaboration

(@FahadShabbir)

Military exercises like the International Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021, which concluded on Tuesday, is an important opportunity for collaboration between NATO countries and Russia, Canada's High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour told Sputnik on Tuesday

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Military exercises like the International Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021, which concluded on Tuesday, is an important opportunity for collaboration between NATO countries and Russia, Canada's High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Any opportunity for collaboration is a good opportunity. So, it is important the exercises like this, especially when we have a shared objective. Canada and Pakistan, I believe, even Russia and others believe in countering piracy and insuring anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue.

These are all things which are very important to collaborate on. In our interest to learn to live together," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the naval drills.

The AMAN 2021 is the 7th iteration of the multinational exercise held in Pakistan every two years since 2007. This year, the event was running from February 11-16 in the Arabian Sea near the Pakistani port of Karachi and involved naval forces from 45 nations, including Russia, China, NATO countries, as well as ASEAN and African Union member states.