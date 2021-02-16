UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Diplomat Calls AMAN Drills In Pakistan Important For NATO-Russia Collaboration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:17 PM

Canadian Diplomat Calls AMAN Drills in Pakistan Important for NATO-Russia Collaboration

Military exercises like the International Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021, which concluded on Tuesday, is an important opportunity for collaboration between NATO countries and Russia, Canada's High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour told Sputnik on Tuesday

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Military exercises like the International Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021, which concluded on Tuesday, is an important opportunity for collaboration between NATO countries and Russia, Canada's High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Any opportunity for collaboration is a good opportunity. So, it is important the exercises like this, especially when we have a shared objective. Canada and Pakistan, I believe, even Russia and others believe in countering piracy and insuring anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue.

These are all things which are very important to collaborate on. In our interest to learn to live together," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the naval drills.

The AMAN 2021 is the 7th iteration of the multinational exercise held in Pakistan every two years since 2007. This year, the event was running from February 11-16 in the Arabian Sea near the Pakistani port of Karachi and involved naval forces from 45 nations, including Russia, China, NATO countries, as well as ASEAN and African Union member states.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan NATO Russia China Canada February Event All From

Recent Stories

Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan commends UAE&# ..

6 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, adding to records

3 minutes ago

Officials to face action on failure to achieve tar ..

3 minutes ago

EMA Says Received Authorization Application for Jo ..

3 minutes ago

UK wants to target deals with EU members on creati ..

6 minutes ago

C.Africa football boss and 'Rambo' deny war crimes ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.