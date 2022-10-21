UrduPoint.com

Canadian Diplomatic Delegation Meets Raja Basharat

Published October 21, 2022

Canadian diplomatic delegation meets Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The first political secretaries of the Canadian embassy, James McNee, Miss Amanda De Sadeleer and Senior Political Officer Muhammad Zubair, called on Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja at his chambers at the Punjab Assembly, on Friday.

Issues related to human rights, minorities, political situation, etc. were discussed in the meeting.

Basharat Raja, while talking to the Canadian diplomats, said that the protection of human rights, especially of minorities, was being ensured in the province. "Punjab is the first province to create a separate department for human rights and minority affairs," he told the delegation. He said that minorities in Punjab enjoyed all constitutional and legal rights.

