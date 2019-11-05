UrduPoint.com
Canadian Envoy Calls On Governor KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :High Commissioner of Canada in Pakistan Ms. Wendly Glimour called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor's House on Tuesday.

She remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Governor Shah Farman while talking about the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir said that it was the responsibility of the international community to take serious notice of human rights violation in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir because Kashmiri people were suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

The Governor also informed here about the potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the field of Minerals and tourism and said there are 71 different kinds of valuable and precious minerals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which needs international Investor's attention.

