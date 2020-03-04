Canadian Envoy, CII chairman discuss bilateral issues

High Commissioner of Canada, Wendy Gilmour here on Wednesday discussed matters of bilateral interest including issues of minority communities, forced conversion and Islamophobia with Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :High Commissioner of Canada, Wendy Gilmour here on Wednesday discussed matters of bilateral interest including issues of minority communities, forced conversion and Islamophobia with Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz.

Jenilee Ward (First Secretary) of the Canadian High Commission was also present on the occasion, said a press release.