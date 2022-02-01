UrduPoint.com

Canadian Envoy Lauds Pakistan's Role In Afghan Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, and efforts for regional stability

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation including Afghanistan were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

The COAS appreciated special efforts taken by the Canadian High Commissioner for promotion of sports in Northern Areas.

The visiting dignitary pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

