Canadian Envoy Meets Maryam Nawaz

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Canadian envoy meets Maryam Nawaz

Ambassador of Canada to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at the latter's Jati Umrah residence

Ambassador of Canada to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at the latter's Jati Umrah residence.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

