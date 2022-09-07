Canadian envoy meets Maryam Nawaz

Ambassador of Canada to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at the latter's Jati Umrah residence

Matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.