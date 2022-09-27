UrduPoint.com

Canadian Envoy Pays Farewell Call To COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Canadian envoy pays farewell call to COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour on Monday paid a farewell call to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said during the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion.

The COAS thanked visiting dignitary for her services and appreciated her contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary expressed her grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The outgoing Canadian envoy offered full support of her country to the people of Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts for rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas.

The COAS thanked for Canada's support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners would be vital in rehabilitation of the flood victims.

