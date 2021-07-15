ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Information Commissioner Right To Information (RTI) Sajid Khan Jadoon Thursday said that the provincial government has introduced world's third-best RTI act.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar in connection with a series of training of line departments information officers of Hazara division here at District Council Hall.

Sajid Khan said that the law was enforced in 120 countries of the world while in KP they have formed the best RTI act, which was declared the world's third best right to information act by a Canadian firm.

He stated that following the RTI act 2013 no government official or functionary could hide any sort of information and this act has created the awareness amongst the workers that masses have the constitutional right to access to the information.

Sajid said that government runs through the taxes of the people so this was their duty to provide the information which was requested by the people except a few those have an exception.

Addressing the seminar RTI Information Commissioner KPK Riaz Khan Daodzai said that RTI Law overruled the culture of secrecy, ensures proactive disclosure of information, promotes accountability, transparency and good governance.

He further said that the act was enforced following the State of Madina justice system where no information could remain hidden from the masses and this act further strengthen the accountability process, the act was lauded throughout the world, said information commissioner said.