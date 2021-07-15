UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Firm Declares KPK RTI Act As World's Third Best Law: Sajid Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:41 PM

Canadian firm declares KPK RTI act as world's third best law: Sajid Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Information Commissioner Right To Information (RTI) Sajid Khan Jadoon Thursday said that the provincial government has introduced world's third-best RTI act.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar in connection with a series of training of line departments information officers of Hazara division here at District Council Hall.

Sajid Khan said that the law was enforced in 120 countries of the world while in KP they have formed the best RTI act, which was declared the world's third best right to information act by a Canadian firm.

He stated that following the RTI act 2013 no government official or functionary could hide any sort of information and this act has created the awareness amongst the workers that masses have the constitutional right to access to the information.

Sajid said that government runs through the taxes of the people so this was their duty to provide the information which was requested by the people except a few those have an exception.

Addressing the seminar RTI Information Commissioner KPK Riaz Khan Daodzai said that RTI Law overruled the culture of secrecy, ensures proactive disclosure of information, promotes accountability, transparency and good governance.

He further said that the act was enforced following the State of Madina justice system where no information could remain hidden from the masses and this act further strengthen the accountability process, the act was lauded throughout the world, said information commissioner said.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Best

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

38 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

50 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

1 hour ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.