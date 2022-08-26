UrduPoint.com

Canadian Firms To Be Encouraged To Explore Low Cost Housing Opportunities In Pakistan: Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Canadian firms to be encouraged to explore low cost housing opportunities in Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Ms Wendy Gilmour on Friday appreciated the efforts of incumbent government for providing low cost housing to the vulnerable and poor segments of the society.

She said the Canadian companies would be encouraged to explore low cost housing opportunities in Pakistan.

The envoy was talking to Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in a meeting here at his office.

Various bilateral issues especially promoting Pakistan-Canada long-standing relationship and exploring low cost housing opportunities in Pakistan came under discussion in the meeting.

The secretary housing extended an invitation to Ms Wendy Gilmour to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022, which she accepted.

Ms Wendy said she was glad to know that Canadian companies would attend the expo.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

44 minutes ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

1 hour ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.