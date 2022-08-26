Canadian firms to be encouraged to explore low cost housing opportunities in Pakistan: Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Ms Wendy Gilmour on Friday appreciated the efforts of incumbent government for providing low cost housing to the vulnerable and poor segments of the society.

She said the Canadian companies would be encouraged to explore low cost housing opportunities in Pakistan.

The envoy was talking to Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in a meeting here at his office.

Various bilateral issues especially promoting Pakistan-Canada long-standing relationship and exploring low cost housing opportunities in Pakistan came under discussion in the meeting.

The secretary housing extended an invitation to Ms Wendy Gilmour to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022, which she accepted.

Ms Wendy said she was glad to know that Canadian companies would attend the expo.