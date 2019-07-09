Canadian government assures financial assistance for women empowerment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The government of Canada has assured financial assistance in women empowerment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including giving representation to them in all sectors of life including politics.

The assurance was given by a delegation of the Canadian government during a meeting with KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra here on Tuesday. For the implementation of the project, the a delegation of Canadian officials held meeting with the KP minister had discussed matters relating to financial assistance with him in detailed.

The delegation told the minister that the Canadian government during the three and half year tenure project will initiate different steps for the women empowerment and their full participation in the practical politics.

The delegation further told that the project is comprised of providing employment opportunities to women at local and districts levels.

Highlighting the importance of the project, the finance minister stressed need for achieving far reaching objectives under the project to generate role model in KP women in future.

The finance minister that the KP government has allocated a fund of Rs.2 billion in its budget for financial year 2019-20 for the development and empowerment of women.

Regarding the role of women in business, he said that the KP women have no shortage of talent and given proper guidance and opportunity, then can also play active role in the socio-economic uplift like their male counterparts.

Taimar Saleem Jhagra said that the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today are more politically mature than the women of the past and the present government would given full opportunities in giving them leading role in politics and bringing change.