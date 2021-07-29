UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Govt Gifts 162 Mobile Medical Ventilators To Pakistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Canadian govt gifts 162 mobile medical ventilators to Pakistan

The Canadian government on Thursday gifted 162 mobile medical ventilators to Pakistan in an effort to help fight COVID-19 pandemic in a better way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Canadian government on Thursday gifted 162 mobile medical ventilators to Pakistan in an effort to help fight COVID-19 pandemic in a better way.

Speaking on the occasion, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman, Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti on behalf of people and the government of Pakistan thanked the Canadian government for donation of ventilators and said that COVID-19 was a global pandemic and must be tackled together at the international level.

"No one is safe from coronavirus unless everyone is safe," he added.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the Canadian High Commissioner said, "We are proud to be part of this journey to strengthen Pakistan's medical sector, which will benefit vulnerable people, especially women and children." He said that this gift given to Pakistan is also a part of the ongoing development assistance between the two countries and the process of dealing with the coronavirus and Canada would continue to support Pakistan in the future as well.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan appreciated the efforts of NDMA in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the Canadian government for providing medical ventilators and said that Canada had not only cooperated with Pakistan in dealing with COVID-19 but also continued to cooperate as a good friendly country.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Glemour and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan, as well as officials from the Canadian High Commission, Ministry of Health and National Command and Operation Centre.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Mobile Canada Women From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OGDCL makes first-ever oil, gas discovery at Kawar ..

5 minutes ago

Shilpa Shetty’s husband denied bail in pornograp ..

23 minutes ago

Japanese Doctors Urge Authorities to Provide Regio ..

17 minutes ago

LG handed over control of pumping stations to WASA ..

19 minutes ago

Sub-national polio immunization drive to start fro ..

19 minutes ago

125 candidates submit nomination forms for LG elec ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.