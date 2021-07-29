Canadian govt gifts 162 mobile medical ventilators to Pakistan

The Canadian government on Thursday gifted 162 mobile medical ventilators to Pakistan in an effort to help fight COVID-19 pandemic in a better way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Canadian government on Thursday gifted 162 mobile medical ventilators to Pakistan in an effort to help fight COVID-19 pandemic in a better way.

Speaking on the occasion, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman, Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti on behalf of people and the government of Pakistan thanked the Canadian government for donation of ventilators and said that COVID-19 was a global pandemic and must be tackled together at the international level.

"No one is safe from coronavirus unless everyone is safe," he added.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the Canadian High Commissioner said, "We are proud to be part of this journey to strengthen Pakistan's medical sector, which will benefit vulnerable people, especially women and children." He said that this gift given to Pakistan is also a part of the ongoing development assistance between the two countries and the process of dealing with the coronavirus and Canada would continue to support Pakistan in the future as well.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan appreciated the efforts of NDMA in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the Canadian government for providing medical ventilators and said that Canada had not only cooperated with Pakistan in dealing with COVID-19 but also continued to cooperate as a good friendly country.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Glemour and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan, as well as officials from the Canadian High Commission, Ministry of Health and National Command and Operation Centre.