Canadian Govt Gifts 500 Bullets Proof Jackets, Helmets To KP Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:51 PM

Canadian Govt gifts 500 bullets proof jackets, helmets to KP police

The Canadian Government has gifted 500 bullets-proof jackets and helmets to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Canadian Government has gifted 500 bullets-proof jackets and helmets to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police here on Tuesday.

In this connection, a function was held under aegis of UNODC at Chief Minister House where Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad and Information Minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai on behalf of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked Canadian Government for the said gifts.

Canadian High Commissioner and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan were also present on the occasion.

The Law Minister said the cooperation of Canadian Government for establishment of peace in Pakistan was praised worthy.

He said peace has been established in Pakistan after matchless sacrifices of police force and people.

Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said despite difficulties Torkham Border has been opened round the clock to facilitate people on both side of the western border.

He said a lot of opportunities for religious tourism were existed in Pakistan after restoration of law and order situation in the country.

The Canadian High Commissioner lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government and police for establishment of peace in the country. IGP Naeem Khan thanked the Canadian Government for its help to KP police in different sectors.

