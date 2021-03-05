Canadian govt has various programs to empower women in Pakistan: Wendy Gilmore

Canadian Envoy to Pakistan Ms. Wendy Gilmore said that Canada has various programmes to empower women and Pakistan has a long way to achieve gender equality by including all civil society groups in decision-making which is essential for economic growth and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Canadian Envoy to Pakistan Ms. Wendy Gilmore said that Canada has various programmes to empower women and Pakistan has a long way to achieve gender equality by including all civil society groups in decision-making which is essential for economic growth and development.

She said while talking at Club de Madrid and Aurat Foundation organized a virtual session on civil society perspectives on inclusive development roadmap in Pakistan under the 'Shared Societies Project' said a press release here.

She further said that the Canadian government has many programs to support civil society in Pakistan and empower women and that inclusiveness is at the heart of their work.

The virtual session was aimed to share the best international and national practices and to highlight the strategies for inclusive development and ways to foster consensus between the state and CSOs on the need to implement the sustainable development goals in a participatory manner.

Ms. Kim Campbell, the former Prime Minister of Canada and Club de Madrid member, highlighted that inclusion should be at the heart of decision-making.

Ms. Mumtaz Mughal, director programmes, Aurat Foundation highlighted the importance of goal 5 and the need to mainstream the principles of equality and non-discrimination throughout all the 17 sustainable development goals.

Ms. Aima Mehmood, Executive Director Working Women Organization stressed the need to have unions and worker's organization participate in the social and economic inclusion of the laborer in sustainable groups. She declared that without a deep commitment to inclusive development, the SDGs run the risk of not directing the substantive transformation needed to achieve strong sustainable development.

Ms. Jannat Ali, Transgender Activist discussed how transgender people are denied both equity and equality. The law for transgender rights must be implemented and Trans people should be included in this as well as in elections, planning, decision making and given economic opportunities and a platform through which they can end the communication gap.

Ms. Abia Akram, CEO 'National Forum of Women' with disability emphasized the need to work with local governments and line ministries to include issues faced by women with disabilities in all policies and legislation to ensure required reasonable accommodations and reduce systemic barriers.

Aside from the speakers, around 80 representatives of various civil society organizations, vulnerable groups, youth, academia, and minority rights activists from across Pakistan attended the session.