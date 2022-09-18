Canadian govt. refuses to act against Khalistan Referendum despite Indian pressure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Canadian government has refused to stop Canadian Sikhs from expressing their views through holding of Khalistan Referendum by linking it with a peaceful and democratic process within the legal parameters of the Canadian laws.

Commenting on the situation which emerged after an attack on a Hindu temple and the poster of a revered Khalistan Sikh leader, a Canadian government official said that the Canadian nationals had every freedom to express their views under the Canadian laws relating to right to freedom of expression and right to free speech and assembly.

The official views came after lobbying by the Indian government urging the Canadian government to act against the rising pro-Khalistani sentiment in Canada, which is home to over one million Sikhs. A high-profile campaign for Khalistan is being run by the pro-Kahlistani and pro-separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

According to international media reports, the Indian government tried to apply diplomatic pressure on the Canadian government ahead of the Khalistan Referendum voting on 18 September at the Gore Meadows Community Center in Brampton, Ontario. Hundreds of Sikhs gathered at the centre on Saturday to make preparations for the voting on Sunday.

The Canadian officials were quoted as saying that it could not take away right of the Canadians to engage in any kind of political activity and demand their rights through peaceful and democratic means.

Canadian parliamentarian Sukhminder Singh Dhaliwal also said that constitutional and democratic political expression could not be stopped.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Counsel General of Sikhs for Justice and a New York Attorney, said the Indian government used every trick to paint Sikhs in a bad light before the West but the democratic governments had refused to come under the Indian pressure.

They recognized that Khalistan Referendum sought to assess the desire for an independent Khalistan, he said, adding once the voting process was completed then the case would be taken up at the United Nations.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reiterated that SFJ and other pro-Khalistan organizations had no links with violence. "We are for ballot, not bullet. India hates our approach to peace," he maintained.

Jatinder Singh Grewal, the policy director of SFJ, said: "The issue of Khalistan Referendum falls well within the right of freedom of expression, which is a fundamental right enjoyed by all Canadians. India has a difficult time understanding this principle as they have systematically criminalized political decent within their state and today countless Sikhs who wish to exercise their right to self-determination are labelled as `terrorists." And now India was trying to export this system to the west. But the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom guaranteed this right and no amount of Indian pressure would change this reality, he added.

According to media reports, Modi's government felt perturbed at the scenes of thousands of Sikhs coming out in the western capitals demanding freedom from India and the establishment of an independent state of Khalisatn.

The issue of Sikh separatism was a major bone of contention of Prime Minister Trudeau's trip to India a few years ago. The Indian government had openly accused the Canadian authorities of showing leniency towards Khalistanis in Canada.

The Indian government demanded of the Canadian government to prevent people from misusing their right to freedom of expression to "incite violence and glorify terrorists as martyrs" which was vehemently denied by SFJ.

The Indian media said that earlier this week, the Indian authorities launched a strong protest with the Canadian counterparts after BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto was vandalised with anti-Indian and pro-Khalistan slogans written at the entrance ahead of 18 September Khalistan Referendum voting which was set to attract tens of thousands of Sikhs.

The Indian government condemned the vandalism at the Mandir, calling on the Canadian prime minister to take action against the suspected Khalistani activists. "India had formally submitted a request in 2021 to the Canadian administration demanding a ban on SFJ. However, looking at the way this organisation is conducting a referendum event with no intervention by the Canadian authorities, it can be safely concluded that Indian demands have fallen on deaf ears. The recent defacing of a Swaminarayan temple proves that the Indian government must take up the matter with its Canadian counterpart," a leading Indian media outlet, News18 said.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

In response to the attack, over 500 Sikhs protested outside the Indian consulate in Toronto claiming that the Indian government was behind the attack on the posters of nationalist Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was regarded as a martyr, saint and icon of Khalistan movement.

Despite the incident, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had not uttered a word condemning the offenders. Not only him, even his coalition partner Jagmeet Singh, who was supposed to protect Indian heritage in Canada, had not spoken a word about it, TFIPOST, an Indian social media platform said in its report.

The Canadian prime minister was quoted as saying "Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in importance of dialogue and that is why we have reached out through multiple means directly to Indian authorities to highlight our concerns."