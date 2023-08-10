Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in health, trade, environment and mining sectors during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in health, trade, environment and mining sectors during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, speaking on the occasion, said Pakistan is committed to complete eradication of polio virus and Pakistan is grateful for the support of the Canadian government in this regard.

He further said that Pakistanis living in Canada are playing a positive role in the development of Canada. He said that Pakistan is keen to further expand bilateral cooperation with Canada in trade, environment, and people-to-people contact.

The Governor Punjab told the Canadian High Commissioner that there is a favourable environment for Canadian investors to invest in Pakistan.

He said that there are vast investment opportunities in mining sector in Pakistan. He said that the government has made a conducive policy for foreign investors, which is increasing foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

He hailed Canada's preferential tariff programme and said that Pakistan supports the creation of new Canadian preferential tariff programme, adding that the program will enable Pakistan to increase its exports to Canada and provide more products for Canadian consumers.

The Canadian High Commissioner admired the efforts of the Pakistani government to combat polio.