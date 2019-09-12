UrduPoint.com
Canadian HC Calls On Ijaz Alam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Canadian HC calls on Ijaz Alam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :High Commissioner of Canada Wendy Gilmour called on Punjab Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine at his camp office on Thursday and discussed the matters regarding human rights especially minorities.

Ijaz Alam briefed about steps taken by the Punjab government for the protection of minorities.

The minister appraised the measures taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of minorities such as allocation of five per cent quota in government jobs, six months remission in sentences on Christmas, setting up of minority advisory councils and educational scholarships for students etc.

On this occasion, the high commissioner appreciated the measures taken by the Punjab government for the protection of human rights and welfare of minorities.

