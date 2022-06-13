UrduPoint.com

Canadian HC Calls On Shehla Raza To Discuss Health Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022

Canadian High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour, along with a delegation, called on Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza at her office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Canadian High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour, along with a delegation, called on Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza at her office.

The delegation included United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative Bakhtior Kadirov, Program Assistant Ijaz Ahmed and SRH Analyst Saadat Hussain Khokhar.

The delegation discussed the UNFPA's project "Sehat Mand Khaandan (SMK) in collaboration with Agha Khan Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and supported by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) to help/improve access of Women and girls to reproductive health services including family planning and maternal health.

The delegation informed the minister about its visit to Safe House in Qambar Shahdadkot and declared it suitable for the project.

Syeda Shehla Raza assured her full support for speedy implementation of the project, while the delegation was given a detailed briefing on various projects under the Sindh Women's Development Department.

