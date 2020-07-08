Canadian HC, defence adviser call on aviation secy

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour along with Defence Advisor Colonel Douglas Grimshaw Wednesday called on Aviation Division Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and discussed matters pertaining to civil aviation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour along with Defence Advisor Colonel Douglas Grimshaw Wednesday called on Aviation Division Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and discussed matters pertaining to civil aviation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ways and means to explore more avenues for further cooperation in this sector to facilitate their people, a news release said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Additional Secretary Aftab Khokhar and senior officers of Aviation Division and Civil Aviation Authority were also present in the meeting.

The aviation secretary highlighted the importance of constructive engagement between aviation sectors of the both countries.