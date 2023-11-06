Open Menu

Canadian High Commissioner Calls On PM Kakar

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Canadian High Commissioner calls on PM Kakar

Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon here Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed matters related to mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon here Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed matters related to mutual interests.

The prime minister and the High Commissioner discussed various aspects of Canada-Pakistan bilateral relations, including Canada's development programs in Pakistan, humanitarian support post 2022 floods, economic and trade ties as well as Canadian investments in Pakistan, particularly the Reko Diq Project, a press release issued by the Prime Minster Office said.

PM Kakar emphasized the significance of strong ties between the two countries.

He highlighted the steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for the stabilization of the economy, facilitation of foreign investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The High Commissioner appreciated the support extended by the government of Pakistan to Canada's Afghan Relocation Program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Canada Post Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expre ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expresses deep sorrow over martyrdo ..

5 minutes ago
 174,358 illegal foreigners repatriated since Nov 5 ..

174,358 illegal foreigners repatriated since Nov 5: Home Dept

5 minutes ago
 122 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

122 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Director Information directs to expedite work on u ..

Director Information directs to expedite work on under construction building in ..

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar order ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar orders strict action against drug d ..

25 minutes ago
 Governance issues must be solved for achieving des ..

Governance issues must be solved for achieving desired results: minister

32 minutes ago
FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

32 minutes ago
 Court seeks FIA's record in case against Khadija S ..

Court seeks FIA's record in case against Khadija Shah

32 minutes ago
 Gold rates decrease

Gold rates decrease

32 minutes ago
 Ahed Tamimi: Palestinian activist detained in West ..

Ahed Tamimi: Palestinian activist detained in West Bank crackdown

38 minutes ago
 Agricultural Experts, economists seek more investm ..

Agricultural Experts, economists seek more investment to boost cotton yield

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tenpin Bowling C’ship from Tuesday

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling C’ship from Tuesday

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan