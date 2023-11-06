Canadian High Commissioner calls on PM Kakar

Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon here Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed matters related to mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon here Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed matters related to mutual interests.

The prime minister and the High Commissioner discussed various aspects of Canada-Pakistan bilateral relations, including Canada's development programs in Pakistan, humanitarian support post 2022 floods, economic and trade ties as well as Canadian investments in Pakistan, particularly the Reko Diq Project, a press release issued by the Prime Minster Office said.

PM Kakar emphasized the significance of strong ties between the two countries.

He highlighted the steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for the stabilization of the economy, facilitation of foreign investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The High Commissioner appreciated the support extended by the government of Pakistan to Canada's Afghan Relocation Program.