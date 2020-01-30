Canadian High Commissioner Calls On Sindh Chief Minister
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here.
The meeting was also attended by prominent businessman Behram Avari, said a statement.
The high commissioner discussed the ongoing $30 Dollar educational programmes in Sindh with the assistance of the Canadian government.
The high commissioner also offered to launch Mother-Child Health programme in three districts, Badin, Shadadkot and Thar.
The chief minister said that in rural areas women hard work more than the men.
"Our women have contributed a in development of national economy, particular the rural economy," he said and added early childhood marriages was a social issue against which his government has enacted the laws. Syed Murad Ali Shah also presented his shield, ajrak to the visiting guest.