Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for youth development

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian High Commissioner to Pakisatan Wendy Gilmour called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhamamd Usman Dar and discussed the government's initiatives for youth development in Pakistan, including the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Usman Dar informed Wendy Gilmour about various initiatives of Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) and their performance for encouraging an entrepreneurial culture and creating employment opportunities in the country, said a news release.

The National Youth Council is grateful for the support of the Canadian government under the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Usman Dar said.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said over Rs 32 billion soft loans had been disbursed among the youth for establishment of 22,000 businesses.

The SAPM mentioned that over 100,000 youth had provided 'Skills for All' scholarships for various courses in multiple trades under the two phases of Hunarmand Pakistan Programme that was launched a couple of years ago under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

Wendy Gilmour lauded the establishment of National Youth Council under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Program and said the women's participation in the KJP is gratification.

She said the Canadian government is interested in all programs for women empowerment.