Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon Thursday met with Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam and discussed mutual interest issues including bilateral ties here at the ministry.

Secretary SAFRON Zafar Hasan and Joint Secretary Agha Waseem Ahmed also attended the meeting, said a press release.

The minister and the High Commissioner discussed number of matters relating to refugees including management, repatriation and common matters during the meeting.

Amir Muqam said that Pakistan’s already ailing economy was immensely burdened due to hosting three million Afghan refugees and added Pakistan wanted dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

He said that Pakistan deeply values Canada’s interest in resettlement of Afghan refugees.

Pakistan was in dire need of financial assistance to maintain documented Afghan refugees in the country, he added.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon appreciated the role of Pakistan in extending humanitarian support to Afghan refugees for more than four decades.