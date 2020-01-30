UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian High Commissioner Meets Governor Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

Canadian High Commissioner meets Governor Sindh

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor's House on Thursday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor's House on Thursday.

They held detailed discussions on bilateral economic cooperation, investment, enhancing trade and other matters, said a statement.

On this occasion, the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner Byram D Avari was also present.

The governor said that Pakistan-Canada bilateral relations have been strengthened over time.

He said that exchanges of delegations in different sectors would be important to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The governor said the Canadian High Commission was playing a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations, increasing investment and trade volume between the two countries.

The Canadian high commissioner said that Pakistan-born Canadian nationals are playing significant role in various sectors in Canada and contributed in the development of his country.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Canada

Recent Stories

Malala joins global activists in urging world lead ..

9 minutes ago

Foreign Minister meets Kenya counterpart in Nairob ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh Governor condoles with Maulana Illyas Qadri

19 minutes ago

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

51 minutes ago

Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-H ..

51 minutes ago

Abbas to Fly to Cairo for Arab League Meeting on U ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.