Canadian High Commissioner meets Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor's House on Thursday.

They held detailed discussions on bilateral economic cooperation, investment, enhancing trade and other matters, said a statement.

On this occasion, the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner Byram D Avari was also present.

The governor said that Pakistan-Canada bilateral relations have been strengthened over time.

He said that exchanges of delegations in different sectors would be important to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The governor said the Canadian High Commission was playing a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations, increasing investment and trade volume between the two countries.

The Canadian high commissioner said that Pakistan-born Canadian nationals are playing significant role in various sectors in Canada and contributed in the development of his country.