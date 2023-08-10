Canadian High Commissioner meets IG Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation led by High Commissioner of Canada Leslie Scanlon visited Central Police Office and met Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar.

The delegation included First Secretary, Mr. James McNee and Senior Political Officer Muhammad Zubair.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Yunas, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi and other officers were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, training, capacity building, security of foreign nationals and other issues of police force were discussed. The Canadian delegation was appraised of Punjab Police's innovative reforms, anti-crime and service delivery projects.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG IT Ahsan Younas, while briefing the Canadian delegation about the police dashboard, said that all the professional affairs, software, applications of the Punjab Police are directly monitored on the dashboard.

The IG Punjab further said that the police investigation system has been upgraded and made more active with the effective use of modern technology. The intelligence-based operations of CTD are going on for complete elimination of terrorism, sectarianism and extremism.

He further said that IT-based policing is being promoted for crime fighting and providing services to the citizens.

On this occasion, a consensus was reached on increasing information sharing and mutual cooperation for capacity building of Punjab Police.

At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab and the Canadian High Commissioner.