Canadian High Commissioner Ms. Leslie Scanlona Calls On Federal Education And Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Ms. Leslie Scanlona here on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed the exchange of expertise and knowledge regarding Vocational and Technical Training.

The Minister said that in the field of Non-Formal Education, National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad is providing Technical Skills to Pakistani youth, which can be enhanced to a Skill Learning Centre for current and aspiring Pakistani youth to work in Canada.

He said that there can be a Student Exchange Program, similar to the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program of the United States Department of State.

Under this proposed initiative, he said, selected students from Pakistan and Canada will attend one semester in each other's Higher Education institutes to promote mutual understanding of each other's culture, traditions and educational systems.

Rana Tanveer welcomed the exchange of teachers and students to further mutual cooperation, especially for Skilled Vocational Training. He said that there is significant potential for cooperation between the two countries.

He said that it provided the best opportunity for people to find jobs adding that Pakistan and Canada through NAVTTC should exchange teachers and students to learn from the expertise of each other.

Rana Tanveer praised the current government's efforts in modernising the education system of Pakistan.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador and highlighted the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries.

