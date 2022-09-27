UrduPoint.com

Canadian High Commissioner Pays Farewell Call To Federal Law Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Canadian High Commissioner pays farewell call to Federal Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour on Tuesday paid a farewell call to Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at Ministry of Law.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues pertaining to mutual interest and further development of bilateral relations.

The Law Minister thanked the High Commissioner for her services and for promoting strong relations between the two countries.

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour shared her experiences during her stay in Pakistan and said that northern areas were the best places for tourism.

"If I get a chance, I will definitely again visit the tourist places of Pakistan," she added.

The law minister said that there was a huge potential for further growth in the tourism sector but unfortunately, the Afghan war had caused a lot of damage to the country.

He also informed the Canadian High Commissioner about the flood disasters in Pakistan and said that the difficulties faced by the flood victims were not fully revealed.

The Canadian High Commissioner expressed regret over the flood situation in the country.

The law minister said that Pakistan was facing political, economic and global challenges at the same time. Pakistan was also facing the problem of rapidly increasing population, he added.

They also discussed legislation related to child marriage and other legislations in detail. The country's economic situation was also discussed in the meeting.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Pakistan could face a reduction in crop production due to the flood situation. It was a difficult time in terms of crop production as all the crops were destroyed due to floods, he added.

Wendy Gilmour said that Europe was also facing a decline in crop production due to the Ukraine war.

The law minister said that legislation was being done for international investment in Pakistan and hopefully things would improve.

He said that there were excellent investment opportunities in Pakistan. The two countries had strong ties and the Canadian people had always in good relationship with Pakistanis, he added.

