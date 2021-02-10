UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian High Commissioner Visits GLOF-II Office

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Canadian High Commissioner visits GLOF-II office

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Wendy Glimour and the First Secretary Emilie Milroy have visited Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF)-II Gilgit office.

The Provincial Coordinator GLOF-II briefed them about the project and its objectives and background; the Scaling-up of GLOF risk reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) project is a continuation of the four-year 'Reducing Risks and Vulnerabilities from GLOF in Northern Pakistan' (GLOF-I) project.

GLOF-II aims to help vulnerable communities to prepare for and mitigate GLOF risks through early warning systems, enhanced infrastructure and community-based disaster risk management.

Ms. Gilmore appreciated the efforts of project team, and the implementing units for incorporation and documentation of indigenous knowledge like glacial grafting and community engagement. The First Secretary inquired youth engagement in the interventions proposed under the project. GLOF-II Provincial Coordinator emphasised on the opportunities given to the youth under the internship programme, where the local youth from different districts are involved to enhance knowledge of the professional world.

GLOF-II is also supporting research students working on climate change resilience.

The early warning systems were of immense interest to the ambassador and she wanted to learn how communities receive the alerts to safeguard against such catastrophies. She was fascinated to learn about the use of drone technologies to monitor GLOF events.

Possible avenues of collaboration between Canada and GLOF II were also discussed. The team was apprised on the selection of only 24 valleys for the project and talked about the need for more financial resources and technological access to upscale the project in future, and to expand its horizons in upcoming years to all the valleys vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Ms Gilmore inquired about the Green Climate Fund (GCF) as the funding body for the project and appreciated the timely provision of resources from GCF and project team's active collaboration with the donor for various project activities.

The High Commissioner and First Secretary were given project souvenirs as a token of thanks and an invitation was extended for visiting the project management unit in Islamabad to know further about GLOF-II and GCF partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Islamabad World Flood Canada Gilgit Baltistan All From

Recent Stories

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

17 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

29 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

34 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

19 minutes ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

19 minutes ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.