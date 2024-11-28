Canadian High Commissioner Visits IWMB's Rescue Centre
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon, visited the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board's (IWMB) Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, on Thursday where she was briefed by Chairperson Rina Saeed on the facility's operations
The centre is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of rescued wildlife, contributing significantly to the preservation of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).
During her visit, the High Commissioner observed the rehabilitation of a leopard cub named Nilo and eleven rescued black bears. She participated in preparing bread for the bears and witnessed their feeding process.
High Commissioner Scanlon also toured the clinic for rescued animals, gaining insights into nationwide rescue efforts for black bears.
The Chairperson highlighted the IWMB's recent milestone in releasing a female leopard back into the wild in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
She also briefed the High Commissioner on the progress of projects at the Margalla Rescue Centre and Margalla View Point.
High Commissioner Scanlon commended the IWMB's efforts, lauding their commitment to wildlife protection and their pivotal role in conserving the MHNP's biodiversity.
She underscored the importance of such initiatives in fostering a sustainable future for Pakistan's wildlife.
The IWMB Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre continues to play a vital role in preserving the natural heritage of the region, providing a sanctuary for injured and orphaned animals while working towards their eventual release back into the wild.
