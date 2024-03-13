Open Menu

Canadian High Commissioner Visits Meesaq Centre In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Canadian High Commissioner visits Meesaq Centre in Rawalpindi

A delegation led by the Canadian High Commissioner visited the Meesaq Centre in Cantt Thana here on Wednesday and received a briefing on the facilities and initiatives at the centre

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A delegation led by the Canadian High Commissioner visited the Meesaq Centre in Cantt Thana here on Wednesday and received a briefing on the facilities and initiatives at the centre.

The delegation included the Director General of the National Police Bureau, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq. The Senior officers, including SSP Operations and SP CIA, welcomed the delegation, a news release said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani briefed the delegation on the facilities and initiatives at the Meesaq Centre.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cantt Anam Sher informed the delegation about policing and public service delivery initiatives.

"Protecting the rights of minorities is our top priority," said the CPO. According to the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Meesaq Centre is playing a role in protecting the rights of minorities and promoting interfaith harmony.

The establishment of the Meesaq Centre is part of a series where issues of the minority community are being addressed on urgent and priority basis, added the SSP.

The delegation appreciated the services of the Meesaq Centre, stating that its establishment is a tangible proof of the Punjab government's efforts for the minorities.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority CIA Top

Recent Stories

Weapon smuggling attempt foiled, weapons recovered

Weapon smuggling attempt foiled, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal greets nation on Punjab Culture Day

Bilawal greets nation on Punjab Culture Day

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms to ensure timely implementation ..

16 minutes ago
 Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mo ..

Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs

17 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy p ..

Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy projects

26 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

18 minutes ago
PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annu ..

PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annually

18 minutes ago
 NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election

NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pa ..

Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 US House overwhelmingly passes TikTok ban bill

US House overwhelmingly passes TikTok ban bill

16 minutes ago
 2 people dead as truck falls into ditch in Gilgit

2 people dead as truck falls into ditch in Gilgit

16 minutes ago
 Klopp vows no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite ret ..

Klopp vows no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Edwards

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan