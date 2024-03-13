Canadian High Commissioner visits Meesaq Centre in Rawalpindi

A delegation led by the Canadian High Commissioner visited the Meesaq Centre in Cantt Thana here on Wednesday and received a briefing on the facilities and initiatives at the centre

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A delegation led by the Canadian High Commissioner visited the Meesaq Centre in Cantt Thana here on Wednesday and received a briefing on the facilities and initiatives at the centre.

The delegation included the Director General of the National Police Bureau, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq. The Senior officers, including SSP Operations and SP CIA, welcomed the delegation, a news release said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani briefed the delegation on the facilities and initiatives at the Meesaq Centre.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cantt Anam Sher informed the delegation about policing and public service delivery initiatives.

"Protecting the rights of minorities is our top priority," said the CPO. According to the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Meesaq Centre is playing a role in protecting the rights of minorities and promoting interfaith harmony.

The establishment of the Meesaq Centre is part of a series where issues of the minority community are being addressed on urgent and priority basis, added the SSP.

The delegation appreciated the services of the Meesaq Centre, stating that its establishment is a tangible proof of the Punjab government's efforts for the minorities.