UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Lawmaker Of Pak-origin Calls On IPC Federal Minister Of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:58 PM

Canadian lawmaker of Pak-origin calls on IPC Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza

Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza held a meeting with Canadian Parliamentarian of Pakistani-origin, Salma Ataullah Jan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza held a meeting with Canadian Parliamentarian of Pakistani-origin, Salma Ataullah Jan on Tuesday.

The minister acknowledged Salma's efforts towards supporting and encouraging the participation of women in the field of politics, said a press release issue here.

"It's wonderful to have Canadian senator joining our parliamentarians to support women political participation here in Pakistan," Fehmida said.

She commended the Canadian senator for her contributions towards development of mechanisms, legislation and policies to prioritize women empowerment and rights. She also briefed her about IPC ministry's steps for that purpose. She said that the ministry had always given great importance to women sports' promotion and was endeavouring hard to provide them maximum opportunities to ensure their participation in all sport disciplines.

The minister highlighted women role for the progress of Pakistan - both in economic development and political and social domains.

Underscoring women rights and their empowerment, she highlighted government's efforts for framing women friendly laws and also providing them platforms for enhanced skills development.

Meanwhile, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan also called on the minister. He apprised the minister about the steps taken for women empowerment in Gilgit-Baltistan, including their economic and social independence. He said that the Gilgit-Baltistan government was focusing on the role of women in sports and making all-out effort for the promotion of women sports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Sports Progress Independence Women All Government

Recent Stories

Russian Navy to Conduct Large-Scale Research in An ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh IGP Imam says he will not quit easily

17 minutes ago

Afghan President's tweet, interference in internal ..

4 minutes ago

Head of Russian Delegation to PACE Fails to Be Ele ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council inaugurate S ..

20 minutes ago

Biggest UAE bank posts modest rise in 2019 profit

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.