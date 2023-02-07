Canadian national hunts Kashmiri Markhor

CHITRAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A Canadian national, Thomas Renato Martini, hunted a Kashmiri Markhor at Tooshi-Shasha Community Managed Game Reserve, the other day, said Wildlife Department on Tuesday.

The size of left horn was 43 inches and the right horn size was 43-1/2 inches.

The tip-to-tip distance was 26 inches and the diameter of left and right horns was 12 inches while the basal distance between two horns was 1-1/2 inches.

The shot was fired at 03:30 pm. The distance of the shot was 350 yards. The age of markhor was approximately 11 years old.

The community participation in conservation, initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department is a success story in Chitral.