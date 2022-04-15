UrduPoint.com

Canadian Politician Asks Modi Govt To Stop Stocking Anti-Muslim Sentiment

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Canadian politician asks Modi govt to stop stocking anti-Muslim sentiment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh has expressed his serious concerns over the ongoing atrocities and hate crimes against the Muslims in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jagmeet Singh slammed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over oppression of the Muslims and asked them to stop inciting anti-Muslim sentiment.

"I am deeply concerned about images, videos, and targeted threats of violence against the Muslim community in India. The Modi government must stop stoking anti-Muslim sentiment," Singh said in a tweet.

Human rights must be protected, he said, adding that Canada must play a strong role in working towards peace everywhere.

Jagmeet Singh, who is a lawyer, was elected the Leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) to lead it into the 2019 election against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

Muslims across states are on edge after Hindutva mobs came out in processions, making hate speeches and attacking their properties on the occasion of Hindu festival Ram Navmi.

Several videos have been going viral on social media, showing processions of saffron-clad Hindutva men, many of them even carrying sticks and swords stopping their vehicles in Muslim dominated localities.

They raised hate slogans and played provocative songs with threats of genocideoutside the homes and mosques of the community.

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister Canada Social Media Narendra Modi Vehicles Lead Justin Trudeau 2019 Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th April 2022

1 minute ago
 Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

9 hours ago
 OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use ..

OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use of Chemicals Disinformation - ..

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donba ..

Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donbas - Russian Defense Ministry

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in ov ..

Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in overcoming energy crisis

9 hours ago
 Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia ..

Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia 'Pure Fascism'

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.