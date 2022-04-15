Canadian politician asks Modi govt to stop stocking anti-Muslim sentiment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh has expressed his serious concerns over the ongoing atrocities and hate crimes against the Muslims in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jagmeet Singh slammed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over oppression of the Muslims and asked them to stop inciting anti-Muslim sentiment.

"I am deeply concerned about images, videos, and targeted threats of violence against the Muslim community in India. The Modi government must stop stoking anti-Muslim sentiment," Singh said in a tweet.

Human rights must be protected, he said, adding that Canada must play a strong role in working towards peace everywhere.

Jagmeet Singh, who is a lawyer, was elected the Leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) to lead it into the 2019 election against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

Muslims across states are on edge after Hindutva mobs came out in processions, making hate speeches and attacking their properties on the occasion of Hindu festival Ram Navmi.

Several videos have been going viral on social media, showing processions of saffron-clad Hindutva men, many of them even carrying sticks and swords stopping their vehicles in Muslim dominated localities.

They raised hate slogans and played provocative songs with threats of genocideoutside the homes and mosques of the community.