UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Prime Minister Felicitates Pakistani Nation On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:46 AM

Canadian Prime Minister felicitates Pakistani nation on Independence Day

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday felicitated the Pakistani nation on Independence Day, saying his government desired to continue deepen bilateral relationship in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday felicitated the Pakistani nation on Independence Day, saying his government desired to continue deepen bilateral relationship in diverse areas.

"We look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship and advance important issues for people in both our countries, including climate change, gender equality and women's empowerment, and trade and investment," Trudeau said in a statement, also shared on his personal twitter account.

Prime Minister Trudeau said Canada and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1947 and their relationship, rooted in generations of people-to-people ties, had grown stronger in the decades since.

"Today, more than 215,000 Canadians of Pakistani ancestry continue to make important contributions to our communities and our country, every day," he said.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Canada collaborated closely in many international organizations including the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world," Trudeau said.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World United Nations Canada Twitter Independence Justin Trudeau Women All Government Best

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

21 minutes ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

2 hours ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

4 hours ago

US Seizes Largest Iranian Fuel Shipment Bound For ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.