Canadian Secretary visits Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :First Secretary Political Affairs of the High Commission of Canada James McNee on Friday visited Faisalabad and met with President Press Club Shahid Ali and other journalists at a local hotel.

Representative of Pakistan Television Hafiz Muhammad Ali Abid, Senior Foreign Policy and Diplomatic Services Officer Muhammad Zubair and Director Information Muhammad Owais Abid were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Canadian Secretary stressed the need for improving journalism sector on modern lines so that it could play a dynamic role in national progress and prosperity.

He said that journalism was an important pillar of the government and its importance could not be denied at all. Hence, the government should devise policies for the promotion of journalism as well as to protect the rights of journalists community, he added.

President Faisalabad Press Club briefed the Canadian Secretary about the role of media and highlighted various government policies and steps taken for the betterment of this sector.