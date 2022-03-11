UrduPoint.com

Canadian Secretary Visits Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Canadian Secretary visits Faisalabad

First Secretary Political Affairs of the High Commission of Canada James McNee on Friday visited Faisalabad and met with President Press Club Shahid Ali and other journalists at a local hotel

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :First Secretary Political Affairs of the High Commission of Canada James McNee on Friday visited Faisalabad and met with President Press Club Shahid Ali and other journalists at a local hotel.

Representative of Pakistan Television Hafiz Muhammad Ali Abid, Senior Foreign Policy and Diplomatic Services Officer Muhammad Zubair and Director Information Muhammad Owais Abid were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Canadian Secretary stressed the need for improving journalism sector on modern lines so that it could play a dynamic role in national progress and prosperity.

He said that journalism was an important pillar of the government and its importance could not be denied at all. Hence, the government should devise policies for the promotion of journalism as well as to protect the rights of journalists community, he added.

President Faisalabad Press Club briefed the Canadian Secretary about the role of media and highlighted various government policies and steps taken for the betterment of this sector.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Canada Hotel Progress Muhammad Ali Media All Government PTV

Recent Stories

DC visits city areas, checks cleanliness

DC visits city areas, checks cleanliness

32 seconds ago
 'Other options' possible if Russia blocks Iran nuc ..

'Other options' possible if Russia blocks Iran nuclear deal: European diplomat

33 seconds ago
 Late Kashmir leaders K.H.Khurshid, Justice (R) Maj ..

Late Kashmir leaders K.H.Khurshid, Justice (R) Majeed Mallick remembered

35 seconds ago
 Govt will allocate Budget for Law Dept during next ..

Govt will allocate Budget for Law Dept during next fiscal year: Dr. Rubaba

36 seconds ago
 EU eyes more Ukraine military aid as war spurs def ..

EU eyes more Ukraine military aid as war spurs defence push

33 minutes ago
 England 72-1, lead West Indies by eight runs in fi ..

England 72-1, lead West Indies by eight runs in first Test

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>