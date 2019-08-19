Canadians express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Friends of Kashmir Committee held a large demonstration against Indian occupation of Kashmir in front of Ontario Parliament Toronto where Indian Consulate was holding a flag hoisting ceremony.

A large number of Sikhs also attended the protest demostration, a press release on Sunday said.

Demonstrators came from Greater Toronto Area including Ajax, Hamilton, Mississauga, Markham and Richmond.

The participants condemned brutalities of Indian security forces against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris and Indian government's utter disregard of several resolutions of UNSC, bilateral agreements and promises made by Indian leaders to the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.